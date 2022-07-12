THE crew from Marine Rescue Ulladulla are back home safe and sound after four days away assisting with the recent flood relief effort.
Crew members who made the journey to assist in the flood operation were masters Barry Clapson and Lesley Kelly, along with crew Keith Greenwood and Dave Catton.
The Ulladulla team was tasked with doing welfare checks along the Lower MacDonald area, bringing people back to the Wiseman Ferry staging point to collect fuel and medicine, deliver hay for animals and transport SES personnel to difficult-to-reach areas
The Ulladulla crew had the smallest vessel but most able to reach many areas.
One of the team also acted as an on-scene controller and managed the communications between the teams helping out other marine rescue units, SES, RFS and Maritime.
Broken Bay 20, Central Coast 30T 'Sealegs', as well as Central Coast 13, also took part in the operation.
Their tasks included rescuing stranded residents, doing supply runs, filling sandbags and door knocking are just some of the tasks that have been undertaken by our dedicated volunteers.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski said in recent times, Marine Rescue bases around NSW have had to send teams to flood-ravaged areas.
"This is happening more and more," Mr Samulski said.
"But we will send teams to help where we can."
The team was sent with 'Ulladulla 10', a 4.2 metre Zodiac Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat, powered by a 40 Horsepower Suzuki engine.
Mr Samulski said this vessel was ideal for operating on the flooded lower reaches of the Hawkesbury near Wiseman Ferry.
"Our crews are highly experienced at operating in a wide range of conditions, with the design of Ulladulla 10 making it ideal to operate safely on the river's flooded lower reaches," he said.
"Ulladulla 10 carries two crew and four passengers and can be used for reconnaissance, resupply and evacuations as required by the NSW SES," Mr Samulski went onto explain.
"Two crew operated the vessel at any one time, allowing two others to rest.
"This ensured we stayed out on the water as long as required."
