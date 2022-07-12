Willinga Park dressage team rider selected for FEI World Equestrian Games

THE Willinga Park management is "incredibly excited to announce" that its our dressage team rider, Jayden Brown, will take part in the FEI World Equestrian Games.
Brown and Willinga Park Sky Diamond were recently named on the short list for the FEI World Championship Australian Team and after successfully achieving their second 69 percent score, as well as scoring 73.245 percent and placing fourth in the "CD!3*" Grand Prix Freestyle at the NAF 5* Hartpury Festival of Dressage.
They have officially made it to the FEI World Equestrian Games.
Brown, his grooms and six Willinga Park dressage horses recently ventured overseas to the UK to compete and train with the best in the industry while they set their sights on 2024 Paris Olympic Gold.
"We're planning for it to be about two years. Basically, we thought if we're going to do it, we should do it properly," Brown said
Brown, upon touching down, and his team hit the ground running with their first competition just one week after landing in the UK.
Stepping out in great form riding Willinga Park Quincy B, Brown left with two wins under his belt in the PSG and Inter One at the Wellington Premier League.
"It's a huge ask to compete so soon after landing in England but Quincy handled the challenge with great form and has been so settled stabling away on his own," Brown said.
The FEI World Equestrian Games is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Summer Olympics, brings Jayden and Willinga Park one step closer to 2024 Olympic Gold.
FEI World Equestrian Games will be held in Herning, Denmark from August 6.
Terry Snow, owner of the Bawley Point based Willinga Park, has passionately contributed over the past few years to the Olympic sport, allowing international quality to be accessible to all Australian riders at all levels at Willinga Park.
His ambition to see Australia on the podium at the Olympic Games, especially in dressage, has been unabated.
