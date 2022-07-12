Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Willinga Park dressage team rider selected for FEI World Equestrian Games

Updated July 12 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Willinga Park management is "incredibly excited to announce" that its our dressage team rider, Jayden Brown, will take part in the FEI World Equestrian Games.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.