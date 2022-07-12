Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club will host the 2022 National and State IRB Championships from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.
Club Captain, Adam Woodward, says getting to host a "huge national event" was something to get excited about.
"The club has been working very hard during the lead-up to ensure a great event," he said.
"With hundreds of volunteer crews from surf clubs Australia wide coming to our region - it is going to be a busy weekend for all.
"The competition will be very strong as lots of effort is put into crew training to develop the skills needed to perform the dangerous rescues involved."
The IRB ( Inflated Rubber Boat) is used for the more serious rescues, not only on patrolled beaches but up and down the coast.
"The Mollymook Surf Club IRB patrols from Bendalong to Bawley Point including the waterways, lakes and more. Our IRB is on call 24/7 responding to a wide range of issues, even evacuating Black Summer bushfire victims," Mr Woodward explained.
Mr Woodward says the event will be a great boost to the local economy as well and very often first-time visitors are so impressed with the area they keep coming back.
"The races are very exciting, like V8s on the water, crews are both male and female, a great spectacle offering hours of entertainment for spectators," he said.
"Bring your beach chair," he added.
