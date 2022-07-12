Milton Ulladulla Times
National and State IRB Championships at Mollymook

Updated July 12 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:08am
V8'S ON WATER: You can expect high-flying action at the National IRB titles. Image: Surf Life Saving NSW

Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club will host the 2022 National and State IRB Championships from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

