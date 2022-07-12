The Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre will hold a Pfizer vaccination booster clinic this Saturday [ July 16] from 1pm.
Fourth dose vaccinations are available for people 30 years and over.
Appointments can be booked online at www.hotdoc.com.au or by phoning the centre on 4455 5422.
The interval between booster doses or following a recent COVID-19 infection is now three months.
The Ulladulla Vaccination Centre is located right alongside the Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre at 111 Princes Highway. Entry is from Boree Street Carpark.
Meanwhile, NSW Healthy advises that COVID-19 reinfection period has been reduced from 12 weeks down to four weeks.
People who have previously had COVID-19 are asked to test for COVID-19 after four weeks since their isolation ended if they have symptoms and follow the relevant health advice if they test positive.
People who test positive again will be reported and managed as new cases.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has advised that the reduced reinfection period, which follows the advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, is due to the latest sub variants of Omicron circulating in the community. Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants are more able to evade immunity gained from previous COVID-19 infection and vaccination.
NSW Health is urging people who have recently had COVID-19, even if they left isolation in the past four weeks, to not be complacent so you can help protect yourself and the community.
The advice from NSW Health is if you develop symptoms again, please test and isolate.
