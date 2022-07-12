VOLUNTEERS from the Ulladulla SES continue their flood response work - locally and in other areas.
Four volunteers, along with a bow loader, are going up to Maitland today [Wednesday] to help with the flood recovery duties.
Group member, Garry Smith, in the meantime, recently returned from Kempsey.
Areas like Kempsey and Maitland were hit hard during the recent severe weather and the clean-up work continues.
Locally the Ulladulla SES volunteers had a wet and busy time last week and once again group members were set to other locations to assist.
In the Ulladulla district, the SES volunteers responded to and completed 49 local requests for assistance.
The unit also sent a team to Wollongong [twice], a team to Nowra and three teams to doorknock in Sussex Inlet.
The Ulladulla SES provided countless sandbags, monitored lake levels and flash flooding, contacted caravan parks, stayed in touch with residents in Shallow Crossing and other potentially isolated communities.
Group members even had time to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
