Shoalhaven City Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed new dog fenced off-leash area (FOLA) at Lions Park in Burrill Lake.
Consultation on the Burrill Lake FOLA will determine support for the preferred location of the facility.
A survey has been created to gauge community support for the dog FOLA and response need to be in by 5pm Monday August 1.
Council had previously resolved to consult with the community in relation to additional off-leash dog areas on a case by case basis.
Council here provides updates on the various investigations, trials and projects that are being delivered to enhance the experience of dogs in the public domain.
Council also has a policy that provides conduct guidelines and defines off-leash, on-leash and prohibited dogs areas for land and assets within the ownership, management, care and control of council.
Meanwhile, a new highly fought for dog park was officially opened in Bomaderry recently.
The park will soon become a fenced off dog playground with jumps and obstacles.
