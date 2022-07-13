Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Burrill Lake dog fenced off-leash area feedback opens

July 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image supplied

Shoalhaven City Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed new dog fenced off-leash area (FOLA) at Lions Park in Burrill Lake.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.