Change of date for Shoalhaven Goes Gold event

THE group behind a series of events to raise funds for Neuroblastoma Research and for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres wants to advise people of a new date for one of its events.
Shoalhaven Assistance and Support Incorporated is planning a month of activities for 'Shoalhaven Goes Gold' in August and September to raise funds for Neuroblastoma Research and for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres.
There will be a Fashion Parade and lunch at Worrigee Sports Club on Monday September 12 featuring clothes from the Golden Girls, entertainment from Richard O'Neil and our guest model, Abby Hopkins.
The event was previously down for September 6.
The group's schedule of events is:
High Tea at Berry in Memory of Georgia August 26
Concert in the Park in Nowra September 3
Fashion Parade at Worrigee Sports Club September 12
High Tea at Ulladulla Civic Centre September 14
Games Night at Sussex Inlet Bowling Club September 18
Gala Dinner at Nowra Golf Club September 24
All tickets available on Trybooking.com Shoalhaven Goes Gold.
These events were planned for the last two years but did not proceed due to COVID-19.
Two are for Neuroblastoma Research and four are to raise funds for the chemotherapy wards in the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres.
Top of the wish list is televisions with remote headsets, which many of the Sydney Cancer Care Centres have but not our local care centres.
The events for Neuroblastoma are in memory of Georgia Fletcher, a local angel, who passed from this aggressive cancer in June, 2021 at the age of 12 years.
The Concert in the Park will feature some great local talent and the official opening will feature The Doonooch Dance Company.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/792497211422291 for more information.
