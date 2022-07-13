Work on Ulladulla Harbour and Foreshore Improvement Project stalls

SHOALHAVEN City Council has confirmed work on Ulladulla Harbour and Foreshore Improvement Project stopped this week.
"The contractor that was engaged in the Ulladulla Harbour dredge and pontoon works vacated the site on Tuesday, July 12," a council spokesperson said.
"Council is now pursuing medium-term recommencement of works including dredge and pontoon using an alternate contractor."
Council previously announced that during 2022, three major projects will be occurring on the southern side of the Ulladulla Harbour Precinct, including harbour berthing facility, elevated boardwalk and harbourside carpark.
Work on the new harbour berthing facility which was to include the construction of new pontoons to allow for safe and improved passageway and berthing of vessels in the harbour was expected to be completed by mid-August 2022.
Council, despite the setback, remains committed to the project.
"The works remain an important project for council to deliver in 2022," a spokesperson said.
Clement Marine Services was awarded of both tenders for the harbour dredge, and pontoon design and construction.
They have significant experience in the industry and have delivered other successful and similar projects in Darling Harbour and Birchgrove Ferry Wharf in Sydney.
More to come.
