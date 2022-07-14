"Ridiculously beautiful and threatened species-rich" is how NSW Greens MP, Cate Faehrmann, sums a block of land at Manyana.
Ms Faehrmann the Green's spokesperson for Environment and Wildlife, this week visited communities on the South Coast that are fighting inappropriate developments as part of the second leg of her fact-finding tour along coastal NSW.
The MP was in Manyana this morning [Thursday, July 14] and inspected a block of land the local community, led by grassroots environmental group Manyana Matters, has been trying to save from being developed.
She says the land just simply cannot be cleared.
"It [the development] will be 20 hectares of an endangered ecological community full of threatened species that will be razed to the ground for houses," she said.
She added there would be literally no trees left on the block if the development went ahead.
The MP was joined on the land by Manyana Matters President, Bill Edger, whose group has been leading the fight to save the land for several years
Mr Egar said the block was one of the few areas left unburnt following the Black Summer Bushfire crisis and he, like many others, wants to save it.
Manyana Matters say 500 species, possibly more, have been recorded at the block/
Mr Egar described the block "as a real Noah's Ark".
"It's an ongoing fight and we are hoping that laws will change and that the government will see the biodiversity of this spot being important, which obviously it's," he said.
Gang gang cockatoos, swift parrots, little lorikeets, black-faced monarchs, gray-headed flying foxes, lyrebirds and an abundance of marsupials are just some of the species found on the block.
"The list goes one," Mr Eger said.
Ms Faehrmann says standing near the block "feels like you are in a National Park".
"We need to protect these areas and not clear them," she said.
She added developing this block was not the answer to the housing affordability crisis, agreeing with Mr Eger when he explained the village's lack of infrastructure and employment opportunities to support such a proposal.
"It's going to wreck coastal communities like yours and potentially drive some threatened species who use this bushland to extinction," she said
She also visited areas like Callala, as part of her coastal fact-finding mission.
The MP is going to take "these blocks should not be developed" message to Sydney
"It's time we stood up, spoke out, and said enough is enough. We have to protect what is left," she said.
