Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla SES's NSW flood recovery role

Updated July 15 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Smith [left] talks to a Burrill Lake property owner.

SES volunteer Garry Smith loves how he and other "Angels in Orange" make people feel when they arrive to help them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.