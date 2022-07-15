SES volunteer Garry Smith loves how he and other "Angels in Orange" make people feel when they arrive to help them.
The Ulladulla SES member recently came back from his flood recovery role in Kempsey.
He talks about how people feel isolated, alone and forgotten - until the SES arrives.
He has been sent to flood deployments all over the country and says seeing the SES arrive gives people a morale boost.
Garry is a flood technician which means, he is able to go into the water to rescue people due to his level three qualification.
Level one volunteers have to stay on the bank to assist and level two volunteers can go onto the water in boats.
It was due to his qualification that resulted in him being sent to Kempsey.
"They [Kempsey SES] only had one flood technician and they asked for another," he said
Two days of 150 millimetres of rain fell in the Kempsey area at one point and help was needed.
Garry took part in a medical and a food drop, and also assisted at the scene of a car accident.
"It's great to see the other units and see how they work," he said.
"You can use your skills and pass on your skills."
He stressed that he and other volunteers only get sent elsewhere when their own regions are out of risk.
"It's an honour to do this for the people," he said.
The flood technician said he and other local SES volunteers were proud to represent Ulladulla when they were on out of the area assignments.
Garry has been a volunteer for three years and giving back to the community was something he always wanted to do.
He has great respect for the fellow Ulladulla SES volunteers.
"They find time to fit the SES in when they don't really have the time to," he said
"Our unit does a fantastic job
"I can't imagine myself doing anything else," he added when it comes to volunteering."
Garry and a local team are also taking part in the upcoming NavShield.
Every year Bush Search and Rescue NSW (BSAR) organises and runs the Australian Emergency Services Wilderness Navigation Shield or NavShield.
The 2022 event will be held from July 16-17.
