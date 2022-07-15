A break in the rain this weekend will see Shoalhaven City Council staff out in force to fill potholes and make local roads safer today [Friday July 15] and tomorrow [Saturday July 16].
Council crews, after a typical rain event, move through the region filling potholes in high-speed roads, then move onto lower speed roads.
Since March this year, however, the ongoing wet conditions have made the effort difficult.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor, Amanda Findley said the two-day blitz would help get on top of the worsening road conditions and give attention to the town and village streets, as well as the high-speed roads.
"With the break in the weather we've called upon extra teams and equipment from across council's services so it's all hands-on deck for a massive effort," Cr Findley said.
Cr Findley implored motorists to keep an eye out for signage, reduce speed, and be prepared to stop if traffic controllers are on site.
"The safety of our people and road users is paramount, making it critical to employ temporary speed limits while works are being done on or near the road," the Mayor said.
"Slowing down allows our crews to get the job done safely and efficiently and ensures that everyone gets home safe to their families at the end of the day."
The two-day blitz will focus on roads that are most in need of repair, based on registered resident feedback and assessments by council engineers.
"We have more than 1770 km of roads in the region so while we can't get to every pothole right away, the aim is to make a really good start on the damage and put us in a better place for ongoing works," Cr Findley added.
The blitz will finish around the 5pm mark on Saturday.
