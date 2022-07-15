Milton Ulladulla Times
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local District calls for COVID-19 health vigilance

Updated July 15 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
Call for people to wear face masks. File image

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local District [ISLD] is calling on the community to support its efforts to keep hospital patients from catching a respiratory infection, including COVID-19, by staying vigilant to symptoms and keeping masks on at all times whilst visiting loved ones in hospital.

