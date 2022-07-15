Milton Ulladulla Times
Mailbox - July 18: Letters to the editor

Updated July 19 2022 - 5:10am, first published July 15 2022 - 2:12am
ON GUARD: Scott Colebrook's photos show the Ulladulla Gateway Sculpture looking strong and glorious at sunrise.

More information wanted

Re: Stop work on Ulladulla Harbour. Rather than a very basic statement from Shoalhaven City Council that the contractors vacated the site on July 12 and work has stopped, it would be of interest to ratepayers if the council was more open with information that caused the work to stop.

