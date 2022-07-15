Ulladulla Library to host dementia information sessions

A number of dementia information sessions, hosted by Anglicare's Dementia Advisory Service, will be held the at the Ulladulla Library.
The information sessions start on July 27 and end on August 12.
Advertisement
The agenda of the sessions is:
Session 1 - What is Dementia - July 27 at 2pm
An introduction to dementia, covering the basics and how to support a person with dementia and their families.
Session 2 - Reduce Your Risk of Dementia - August 3 at 2pm
Discover what you can do at different stages in life to help reduce the risk of developing dementia.
Session 3 - Dementia Friendly Communities - August 12 at 2pm
Learn ways to become a dementia friend and contribute to a dementia friendly community.
Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
The the Ulladulla Library's next Monthly Movies will be on Wednesday July 20 from 2pm .
The movie is 'While on vacation on the Nile' and sees Hercule Poirot investigating the murder of a young heiress.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.