THE Ulladulla Probus Club recently celebrated Christmas in July on Bastille Day [July 14] at the Marlin Hotel.
This was special occasion for members who normally have a club meeting on the second Friday of each month and a barbecue on the fourth Friday.
At the regular club meeting on July 8 the main speaker was Customer Development Manager, IRT Home Care Southern NSW and ACT, David O'Toole, who addressed the members on the subject of 'My Aged Care'
David spoke about the importance of accessing the Australian Government's My Aged Care services the need for persons over the qualifying age to be registered with the service should an emergency arrive requiring use of these services. David talked about the Commonwealth Home Support Program which funds a large variety of organisations (called service providers) across Australia to deliver the care and services.
A regular barbecue for members and guests is planned for Friday July 22.
At the August 12 club meeting Richard Purvis will talk about his experiences on looking after a boarding school, while the 10min speaker will be Adam Gowan from Country University Centre in Ulladulla.
For details of membership and all the above associated activities, travel, barbecues and meetings contact the club via email; ulladullaprobus@gmail.com .
The club caters for active retirees who engage in a range of social and general interest activities.
