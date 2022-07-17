Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Probus Club's recent activities

Updated July 18 2022 - 6:28am, first published July 17 2022 - 10:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ulladulla Probus Club members recently celebrated Christmas in July on Bastille Day [July 14] at the Marlin Hotel.

THE Ulladulla Probus Club recently celebrated Christmas in July on Bastille Day [July 14] at the Marlin Hotel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.