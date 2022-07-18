The South Coast can expect another soggy week on the way with rain forecast from Tuesday through to at least Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 74 milimetres of rain to fall across the week, not as severe as the last storm surge which caused major damage but enough to dampen plans outdoors.
As of Monday morning, a marine wind warning was current for the Illawarra and South Coasts which was expected to extend into Tuesday.
Althought rainfall for June was "below average" for NSW the next few months are likely to be the opposite, according to the Bureau.
Their most recent Climate Outlook released last week noted the La Nina weather pattern had ended though it could be returning as early as spring.
"A developing negative Indian Ocean Dipole, along with warmer than average waters around northern Australia, and neutral phase of the El Nio-Southern Oscillation during winter, are likely to be influencing this outlook," the Bureau stated in the report.
"Above average sea-surface temperatures, particularly to the north of Australia. These are likely to be contributing to the wetter outlooks and warmer nights forecast for many areas."
The outlook also predicted August to October rainfall to be likely above the median for the eastern two-thirds of Australia - around 65-70 per cent likely for the Illawarra.
The chance of extreme rainfall, or "unusually wet" weather, is likely to return for the Illawarra region from September onwards.
