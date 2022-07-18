Milton Ulladulla Times
Bureau of Meteorology's weather forecast is for more rain for the South Coast while the longterm outlook isn't bright

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:11am
The South Coast can expect another soggy week on the way with rain forecast from Tuesday through to at least Sunday.

