Ulladulla Marine Rescue volunteer graciously accepts life membership award

Sallie Webster graciously accepted an award recently bestowed to her by the Ulladulla Marine Rescue unit.
However, she was still surprised about being made a life member of this most important community group.
"I thought 'you are kidding'," was how Sallie summed up her reaction to getting the award.
Being a volunteer for Sallie is not about acknowledgements - it's about helping the community and also being part of a group that gives her "mental stimulation".
She has been a volunteer with the Ulladulla Marine Rescue unit for 11-years and her partner Chuck L'Heureux joined at the same time.
They had moved down from Sydney and both wanted to do some volunteer/community work.
Sallie, after working all her life, also wanted to remain active in retirement.
Chuck and Sallie joined the marine rescue association after they learnt more about the group and decided it "looked interesting".
"It [Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit] is an excellent organisation to be involved with," Sallie said
"You are learning all the time and you have to do various courses."
Sallie started as a radio operator and now he helps out with the group's monthly market which brings the unit vital important funds.
"Marine rescue very much a community-minded group," Sallie added
The 76-year-old said if people wanted to and had time to volunteer for a community based group then they should consider the Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit.
The group is holding an information night for potential volunteers on Thursday August 4 from 6.30pm at the Marine Rescue Ulladulla base at the Ulladulla Harbour .RSVP at membership.ulladulla@marinerescuensw.com.au or 0438 481 825
Sallie adds volunteering was a good way to make friends and be part of a family-like unit.
"If something goes wrong they [her fellow volunteers] would be there for you straight away," she said
Meanwhile, Chuck, the unit's treasurer, received his 10 Year service medal when Sallie got her life membership award.
