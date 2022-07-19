Access to Pigeon House Mountain Didthul remains limited

THE continuing wet conditions are not doing people who want to walk up Pigeon House Mountain Didthul any favours.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service officers inspected the road into the popular track a few days ago and the news is not good, unless you have a four-wheel-drive [4WD].
"Access to Pigeon House Mountain Didthul walking track and picnic area is not suitable for low clearance vehicles," the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service advises.
"The roads are potholed, and become slippery and boggy during wet weather. 4WD with high clearance vehicles only. Take care and drive safely."
The last inspection took place on Sunday [July 17] and with more rain expected this week the conditions will not get any better.
Meanwhile, Mt Bushwalker, another popular track, is listed as being open at this stage but may have to close at times due to poor weather.
The work included new boardwalks and a platform at the end of the track will reward hikers with 360-degree views over the spectacular Budawang Ranges.
