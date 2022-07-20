It's been a tough time for many older people in our community and there may be someone you know who is struggling to maintain good mental health.
Shoalhaven Health and Arts is offering free mental health first aid training that is designed specifically to address the mental health needs of older community members.
The two-day Older Person Mental Health First Aid will teach you practical skills to support an older person with a mental health problem.
The course teaches practical skills such as, how to recognise common mental health problems in older people, how to provide initial help using a practical evidence-based action plan, how to seek appropriate professional help and how to respond in a crisis situation.
If you care for or live with an older person in either a home setting or a residential care setting, you will benefit greatly from attending this accredited training in Erowal Bay from August
Please note that the Older Person Mental Health First Aid is a 12-hour educational course, not a therapy or support group.
This free training is offered through funding from St Vincent de Paul and Australia Post.
Bookings essential as places are limited.
Dates: Tuesday August 2 and Thursday August 4
Venue: Erowal Bay Public Hall
Enquiries: 0492 873 164 info@shaa.org.au
