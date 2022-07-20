Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council's International Day of People with a Disability (IDPwD) grants program

July 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International Day of People with a Disability grants program opens

Shoalhaven City Council's International Day of People with a Disability (IDPwD) grants program is now open for the community to apply for small-scale grants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.