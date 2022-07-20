International Day of People with a Disability grants program opens

Shoalhaven City Council's International Day of People with a Disability (IDPwD) grants program is now open for the community to apply for small-scale grants.
Funding is available for events and activities held on December 3 for International Day of People with Disability celebrating the valuable contribution people living with a disability make to our community.
Advertisement
Shoalhaven City Council's IDPwD Grants Program provides grants of between $300 and $1,000.
Projects we support are opportunities for people with a disability, and their families and carers in the Shoalhaven to:
Application close 12 August 12 at 5:00pm.
Application form available on the International Day of People with a Disability Grants webpage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.