A NOTEWORTHY occasion took place during the Milton/Ulladulla Red Cross Branch's recently monthly meeting.
Four services medals were presented to branch members during the meeting at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Advertisement
Service medals were presented to:
David Freeman 20 years service bar.
Tricia Meredith 15 years service certificate.
Jan Gabriel 10 years service medal.
Nara Ballhouse 10 years service medal.
Zone Seven representative, Jenny Edwards, gave out the service awards.
The Milton/Ulladulla Red Cross Branch congratulates all the recipients, adding their volunteer work was greatly appreciated.
Meanwhile, the branch is hold a a fundraising stall at the Murramarang Markets at the Kioloa Community Hall on the Sunday July 31 from 9am to 1pm.
If you would like to join the Milton/Ulladulla Red Cross Branch their meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month and please contact President Margaret Peppitt on 0429 042 787 for any enquiries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.