Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre's free legal advice

Updated July 20 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phone up for free legal advice

Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre is will be providing free legal advice by phone on Wednesday July 27 to residents in the Ulladulla area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.