THE alleged illegal opening of Swan Lake is being investigated by Shoalhaven City Council's rangers department.
Over recent days, attempts have been made by members of the public to artificially open Swan Lake and council warns that such action is illegal and people involved in the alleged activity could face a hefty fine.
Advertisement
Unauthorised openings are prohibited and can carry a maximum fine of up to $220,000
NSW Department of Primary Industries - Fisheries have been alerted and will be enacting their compliance functions.
Council operates an Entrance Management Policy for Swan Lake, and other coastal lakes in the Shoalhaven region, with licenses from various State Government Agencies.
This policy allows council to mechanically open Swan Lake to the ocean with an excavator to prevent flooding of low-lying properties surrounding the lake when the water level rises, typically following a large rainfall event, to a specific trigger level.
The time an entrance remains open will depend on several factors including rainfall, size of the catchment, size of the lake, location of the entrance and sand movement along the coast.
According to council staff, like Manager of Environment Services, Dr Michael Roberts, opening an Intermittently Closed and Open Lakes and Lagoons (ICOLLs) before the water level is high enough results in an ineffective opening, which can close rapidly. It also allows more marine sand to enter the lake entrance, creating larger sand bars and future blockages.
"Artificial openings of Swan Lake in the past have led to the creation of a 30-metre channel in the wrong location," Dr Roberts said.
"This has resulted in significant amounts of erosion, and other adverse environmental impacts on Swan Lake, such as low oxygen levels, and associated potential fish kills."
"If Swan Lake or any other ICOLL is not opened in accordance with the Entrance Management Policy [right trigger level/lake height and location], a significant swimming hazard is likely to eventuate posing an intensified risk level to members the public."
Ongoing interference can result in impacts on the environment and the community:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.