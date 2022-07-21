Milton Ulladulla Times
Rural doctors want to make mask use mandatory again

Updated July 21 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
Rural doctors want to make mask use mandatory again. File image

The Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) is calling on Australia's governments to again make mask use mandatory in all public settings, as COVID-19 cases increase substantially with the onset of winter and hospitals come under significant pressure.

