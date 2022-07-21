Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Australian IRB Championships at Mollymook

Updated July 21 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Day one action image supplied

The 2022 Australian IRB Championships began in challenging conditions at Mollymook on the South Coast of New South Wales with the heats of the open event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.