The 2022 Australian IRB Championships began in challenging conditions at Mollymook on the South Coast of New South Wales with the heats of the open event.
All 32 competing Surf Life Saving Clubs from across the country and one crew from New Zealand (Sunset Beach) hit the water today in windy conditions and a two-foot swell.
"There were 81 races completed in tough challenging conditions and it was just so great to see racing back after a three-year absence due to COVID-19," said SLSA National Sport Manager, Wayne Druery.
"Today [Thursday] was all open racing, males, and females across four disciplines: mass rescue, rescue, tube, and teams.
"Tomorrow [Friday July 21] we will start with the quarter finals and all medals will be decided in the open competition with the interstate competition scheduled to start after lunch".
The 2022 Australian and Interstate IRB Championships continues tomorrow and will run until Sunday July 24.
Event Schedule
Tomorrow Friday July 21
7:30am AEST - Interstate & Australian Championships Opening Ceremony
8:00am AEST - Open Quarter Finals, Semi's, and Finals
Midday - Interstate Competition begins
