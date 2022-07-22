THE 'value of saltmarsh for fish habitat at Burrill Lake information night is sure to be interesting and resident are invited to attend.
Residents can some along and find out what research has been happening on the value of saltmarsh for fish habitat in Burrill Lake and what works are occurring to improve this community.
Research shows that saltmarsh habitats are particularly important for estuary productivity, but recent decades have seen a decline in available habitat.
At the Shoalhaven City Council hosted event, people will learn about how rehabilitation is necessary to mitigate loses given the many ecological and fishery services that saltmarsh habitat provides
A group of speakers will be talking about the issue at the Monday, August 15 event from 6pm to 8pm at the Burrill Lake Hall, 67 Princes Highway.
The speakers are:
A/Prof Troy Gaston (University of Newcastle) - How do we determine the importance of saltmarsh and coastal wetlands for fish habitat? How do we know where to focus our work for rehabilitation.
Sonia Bazzacco (Local Land Services) - Many values of saltmarsh including its potential as a carbon source, its distribution and where rehabilitation works have occurred in the Shoalhaven area.
Mark Bennett (University of Newcastle) - How do we know if rehabilitation has worked? At Burrill Lake we've used an underwater imaging sonar to track fish movement throughout the lake and in the vicinity of rehabilitation works.
Register to attend here: bit.ly/3OmFqWT
