THE "oohs" and "aahs" from spectators certainly does capture a national surf event's breathtaking nature.
Competitors at the Surf Life Saving Australia's 2022 Australian IRB Championships in Mollymook, when they powered into the surf today [Friday July 22], showed why they rated among the best in the country.
An amazing display of power, speed and skill is currently taking place.
Not many people would be able to stay aboard an IRB as it smashes into wave after wave.
The event started on Thursday and concludes on Sunday - so get down to Mollymook and take a look.
Competitors from all over Australia are taking part in the event and a team from New Zealand is also taking to the water.
They are all enjoying the testing conditions being provided to them at Mollymook.
For the New Zealand team, it's all about getting experience to take part in international events.
The IRB format used in New Zealand is not the same as the one used in international events.
However, at Mollymook, the New Zealanders got to compete in the format used in international competitions and the team enjoyed the touch conditions and the experience.
The Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club is hosting the event and club captain, Adam Woodward, is happy with the way things have been going.
"Yesterday [Thursday] we had 90 races scheduled and we got 81 through which was a good effort," he said.
He said the drivers were all driving to the conditions and the injury rate was low.
The club's volunteer base has been working hard to make sure the event is running smoothly.
"We have a fantastic band of volunteers. They are all chipping in, getting stuff done and it's showcasing our club and the Shoalhaven region," Adam said.
The club has had previous experience hosting major events.
"We are a capable club," Adam said in regards to Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club's major event experience.
He is proud to see so many people and competitors down at Mollymook for such an important occasion.
"There is some fantastic racing down here to see," he said.
His message is to get down Mollymook Beach and watch some great racing.
The event continues over the weekend with the open championships being contested.
The open championship are on tomorrow [Saturday July 23] and finish Sunday with the action from around 8am and then into the afternoon.
