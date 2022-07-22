Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Foundation comes for the fore to help Shoalhaven golf clubs

Updated July 22 2022 - 4:01am, first published 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollymook course - image supplied

Mollymook and Nowra Golf Clubs are two Shoalhaven-based clubs which will get some much-needed assistance to help recover from recent flooding, with proceeds raised through the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.