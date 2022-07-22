Foundation comes for the fore to help Shoalhaven golf clubs

Mollymook and Nowra Golf Clubs are two Shoalhaven-based clubs which will get some much-needed assistance to help recover from recent flooding, with proceeds raised through the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund.
In total, 41 clubs applied for - and all were granted, some level of assistance from the fund. With the disaster continuing to create disruption, Golf NSW via the NSW Golf Foundation is urging clubs who didn't apply, and who would benefit from assistance, to do so via The NSW Golf Foundation
Golf NSW and the NSW Golf Foundation established the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund in March this year as the natural disaster unfolded.
With significant help from Golf Australia and the Professional Golfers Association of Australia, almost $200,000 was raised, with all funds going directly to impacted clubs.
Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said it was gratifying to see the sport's peak bodies bond to help the very fabric of the game, club-level golf, get back on its feet.
"While the magnitude of damage suffered by many clubs was significant, it was gratifying to receive help from the national body, Golf Australia, and the Australian PGA. We know these contributions will be vital for clubs as they begin recovery," he said.
Mr Fraser added it was humbling to hear stories of the efforts of staff and members lending a hand to help clean up around their home course.
"Inundated clubhouses being brought back to normal, greens and bunkers repaired, bridges being rebuilt that were washed away, right down to the smaller things like garden beds being brought back to life, just show how committed our golfing community is to one another," he added.
