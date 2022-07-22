Be the change you want - share kindness

Hands up everyone whose been reprimanded by a parent with the old "If you haven't got anything nice to say, don't say anything at all".
We're getting to the later stages of Kind July, an initiative that takes that old adage to a whole new level - instead of just refraining from being critical or harsh, be actively positive to the people around us.
I would wager a bet that you can remember receiving a compliment or an unexpected gesture from years gone by, because they have a way of sticking with us, being something nice to reflect on.
Especially with the past two years of dealing with the pandemic, we could be forgiven for becoming a little bit insular, a bit introspective about our own interests instead of outwardly expressing some affection, fondness or even plain kindness to those around us.
Even if we do appreciate the people around us, it can be so easy to gloss over it without ever actually expressing anything.
Something I always recall was at my 10-year high school reunion, a friend had earlier moved across the country, had a family and was raising young kids, but she was just living her best life and it just oozed off her like some glowing contentment.
It was easy to see and soon comments were popping up among conversations through each of the friend groups across our graduating class about how great and happy she looked.
The only downside was that no one bothered to tell her.
The whole premise of Kind July is exactly that doing something nice doesn't have to be a grand gesture, it can be making a cuppa for your Mum, or a colleague at work or just sharing some kind words and lending a friendly ear too.
Hug your spouse, your kids or your pet, tell someone you like their haircut, or shoes, or that fabulous new dress. I may be a bit sentimental, but it doesn't take a lot of effort and it can mean more than you know.
There are wars, a housing crisis, surging rental and grocery costs taking a toll on most each day.
The message of Kind July is simple - You could be the one bringing more kindness into the world.
There's small gestures you and I can make today, right now, that can have a big impact on someone's tomorrow.
So why not take a moment to be that person?
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
