The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum and Gallery is sure the inaugural Halloran Contemporary Art Prize will get lots of support from the local arts community.
The famed Halloran Collection is the centrepiece of the art prize and the collection is sure to inspire loads of artistic creativity.
The new art prize will be held biennially, the aim of which is to overlay a contemporary lens and understanding of the Huskisson based Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's Halloran Collection: Science and the Sea, and to delve into its mysteries, which are for the most part hidden from the viewer.
The collection is complex and diverse, and displayed in the manner of an 18th century Curiosity Cabinet or Wunderkammer.
The Halloran Contemporary Art Prize is open to all permanent NSW residents aged 18 years and over.
The work must be an original new work by the entrant and produced in response to the Halloran Collection at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum.
Artists will be provided with a curator guided tour of the collection.
A catalogue can be provided to those unable to attend the museum.
Closing date for this year's selection of entries id close of business, Friday September 30.
Go here for conditions of entry and entry forms.
