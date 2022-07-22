Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook's IRB national titles

Updated July 22 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 10:34pm
Day two [Friday July 22] of the 2022 Australian IRB Championships saw 59 races contested including eight of the nine Open finals and heats of the U23 and Masters competitions in tricky and choppy conditions fuelled by an easterly wind at Mollymook.

