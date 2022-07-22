Day two [Friday July 22] of the 2022 Australian IRB Championships saw 59 races contested including eight of the nine Open finals and heats of the U23 and Masters competitions in tricky and choppy conditions fuelled by an easterly wind at Mollymook.
Queensland Clubs collected five of the eight gold medals on offer, with the Gold Coast's Kurrawa SLSC collecting three and Broadbeach SLSC and Kirra SLSC collecting one each.
Caves Beach SLSC from the Central Coast of New South Wales and Victoria's Ocean Grove SLSC and Williamstown SLSC collected the other medals on offer.
"It's been such a big day today, it's just been race after race and the surf has been massive, our bodies are getting hammered and it's just so awesome to get a race that went our way, and so cool to come home with the gold," said Kurrawa SLSC Open female tube rescue driver Taylor Shrimpton.
"It was good to just hold on and actually get through that one and to come away with a win is really cool," said Kurrawa SLSC Crew Person Abi Chapman.
"We were pretty hungry to bring gold back to NSW this year so we're pretty stoked," said Caves Beach SLSC's Oliver Kleyn after winning the open male tube rescue.
"It was certainly tough conditions and it feels great to get the win".
The competition continues today [Saturday July 23] beginning with the Open Relay, the final event in the open competition, followed by the finals of the U23's and Masters competitions.
The Interstate competition is scheduled to be held tomorrow [Sunday July 24].
