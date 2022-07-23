Broadbeach SLSC dominated day three of the 2022 Australian Championships yesterday [Saturday July 23] at Mollymook.
On day three of the 2022 Australian IRB Championships 90 races were contested across Open, Masters and U23 competition in three-to-four-foot swells and a light off-shore breeze.
There were 17 finals in total contested throughout the day, won by nine clubs across three states, with Broadbeach SLSC from Queensland the most successful, collecting six of the nine gold medals on offer.
The Gold Coast Club won the U23 male surf rescue, masters male teams and mass rescue, and the masters female mass rescue, tube rescue and surf rescue events.
"It's been great racing, we've got a great team here and the hard work has paid off," Nathan Fife, Masters Mass Rescue Champion said.
"Ten years ago, at Ocean Beach I won the Opens Mass so it's good 10 years later to win the Masters Mass and my wife Chantelle has won more medals than me today, but at least I get one!"
The day stated with the blue-ribbon open mixed relay which was won by the defending champions Kirra SLSC.
"We haven't won a Taplin all season, we have come second to Kurrawa all season up in Queensland and we were neck and neck with them the whole race so to get this win is fantastic," Kirra SLSC driver Te'a Domeracki said.
"We were working on strategy all season but unfortunately due to injury we had to swap out and change a fair few people, but we had some really great transitions and a great swim which was amazing, so we are all just so stoked to go back-to back and win this national title".
Caves Beach SLSC from the Central Coast of New South Wales claimed two gold medals and were the most successful New South Wales Club winning the U23 female tube rescue and masters female teams rescue.
"This is our first time winning as an over 35 Masters team it's taken a lot to get here, we've had injuries and illness, but we made it," masters female teams rescue champion Shann Mitchell said.
"It takes a lot for us old girls to keep racing - we've got a grandma in the team!"
"We're really happy to see the sport come so far with all these new up and comers who keep beating us in the opens," Mitchel saidl.
"I won my first gold medal in 1996, and thanks to these lovely ladies I've just won another one as a grandmother," driver Kaye Norris said
Victoria's Portsea, South Melbourne, and Elwood Surf Life Saving Clubs each collected a national title in the tricky conditions.
"This is our first ever Aussie Championships and as so I am pretty stoked with that and the weather gods blessed us on the way out," Portsea's U23 Male Tube Rescue winner, crewman Andrew May said
"We'd like to thank Portsea SLSC, our IRB Captain Blair and team manager Sass, we couldn't have done it without them and thanks also to Brighton for their fantastic support this weekend," he added.
The event concludes today [Sunday July 24], with the Interstate series and announcements of the overall and age group point score winners.
