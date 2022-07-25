ONLY a few points separated the teams on the final day of the 2022 Australian IRB Championships at Mollymook yesterday [Sunday July 24].
However, there could only be one winners and Queensland claimed the title for the 12th consecutive year ahead of Victoria, NSW and Western Australia.
Queensland [51] won five of the races [male and female rescue, female mass rescue, female rescue and IRB relay] in the state-based competition finishing in front of Victoria [49] by two points with New South Wales [48] a further point behind in third, with Western Australia [28] finishing fourth.
"It is fantastic that we were able to get the win, everyone in the team performed really well and it was a real team effort, they responded to every situation that was thrown at them," Queensland Team Manager Anthony Cassone said.
"It was hard racing in these conditions, but they kept their heads up and it was a real team effort.
"The way the individual clubs combined to compete together today was fantastic and our coach Andrew McCauliffe called them all together and said even though we compete against each other, we are now together, and this was exactly how they competed."
Kurrawa SLSC IRB Driver Taylor Shrimptom said it was easy for the clubs to come together as one to compete for Queensland.
"We know each other really well, we all help each other out with the club stuff too so it is easy to come together as Queensland," said Shrimpton.
"There is a great family sort of vibe to it, so it was easy for us to combine, we all just put aside our individual clubs and worked together to make it a great event with a great result.
"The waves were massive, we were getting hammered, so it wasn't pretty, but we managed to keep our cool and get the result in the end which is really exciting," added Shrimptom.
The state teams raced in the same four events as the championship: surf rescue, mass rescue, tube rescue and teams rescue and were comprised of competitors chosen at their respective states' titles.
Queensland comprised of competitors from three clubs; Kirra, Kurrawa and Broadbeach; NSW were made up of members from four clubs: North Cronulla, Kiama Downs, South Maroubra and Caves Beach; Victoria compromised of competitors across six clubs: Brighton, Elwood, Portsea, Ocean Grove, South Melbourne and Williamstown with Scarboro representing Western Australia.
Three development crews from Queensland, NSW and Victoria also raced on Sunday, but there were no points or prizes on offer, it was pathway opportunity for these rising stars of IRB racing.
