Award-winning singer songwriter Sally Seltmann is preparing for performance at the Milton Theatre.
She will appear at the Milton Theatre on Saturday August 27 and her performance will follow the release of her new album Early Moon on August 2.
Known as one of Australia's favourite singer songwriters Seltmann recently released the second single Night Bird from her highly anticipated fifth album Early Moon.
She describes Night Bird as "a gentle, almost lullabye-esque tune" which she drew inspiration from her time in Los Angeles.
'When I was living in Silver Lake a few years ago - in a small house on a hill - there was a loud, chirping bird in the garden. It would only start up when it was dark, and it would keep me awake all night," Sally said.
"I called it the Night Bird, and I wrote this song in its honour. Just imagine how free the bird must feel under moonlight and stars.
"I would think this to myself while staring at the dark ceiling with all my worries tangled up inside my mind and that was what became one of the main sentiments of the song. Our shared desire to be free. Free like the wind in the trees."
After returning home from two years in Los Angeles, Sally was diagnosed with Bipolar Type II.
During this challenging time in her life, she was writing songs for what she knew would be another solo album.
