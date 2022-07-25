SHOALHAVEN City Council intends to be open and transparent when it comes to giving the community information on the Ulladulla Harbour issue but we will have to wait a little longer for more details.
Council recently confirmed due to an issue with the contractor that work on the harbour project had stalled.
Advertisement
The work was part of three major projects on the southern side of the Ulladulla Harbour Precinct, including harbour berthing facility, an elevated boardwalk and a harbourside carpark.
Many community members called for more information when the project stalled.
"Information will be provided to the community as more becomes available," a council spokesperson said.
"At this time, council is focused on progressing the project.
"Council is very committed to a successful outcome and will provide further updates when able."
The upgrade stuck a hurdle recently when the contractor that was engaged in the Ulladulla Harbour dredge and pontoon works vacated the site
Council is in the process of reviewing all elements of the project ahead of it commencing a tender or expression of interest, which includes dredging and pontoon construction.
"The request for tender or expression of interest is expected to be called in the third quarter of 2022 with works commencing thereafter," a council spokesperson said.
Works will continue then for approximately six months.
Council is currently engaging all key stakeholders leading up to the request for tender or expression of interest "to ensure project success".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.