Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Australian IRB Championships at Mollymook

Updated July 25 2022 - 10:24pm, first published 9:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gold Coast clubs won all categories of the Australian IRB Championships at Mollymook, following several days of thrills and spills.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.