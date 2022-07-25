The Catholic Parish of St Mary Star of the Sea Milton put a grant of $10,125 by Veolia Mulwaree Trust to good use.
The grant was used to upgrade the Parish Hall's kitchen in Green Street Ulladulla and this will enable the expanding of the group's services to the community under the banner of Rising from the Ashes, where catering is involved in these initiatives.
The grant was spent on upgrading the old 1980's kitchen whitegoods and appliances, to provide a more-functional and safe workplace for our volunteers and will enable us to grow our services and better look after our community in general.
The parish has contributed by funding modifications to cabinetry and electrical and plumbing installation work.
Stage two of the upgrade will involve completely upgrading the cabinetry to further enhance the functionality of the workspace.
The project was initially delayed due to the lack of supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, high demand following the Black Summer Bushfires and other world-wide issues.
However, after a community morning tea, held in the hall on Sunday July 17, a small team of parishioners moved the new state of the art fridge into place completing this stage of the overall kitchen project.
The Catholic Parish Milton and the Shoalhaven community, members of parish publicly proclaim their thanks to Veolia Mulwaree Trust for making this stage one of our kitchen upgrade possible.
Shoalhaven Rising from the Ashes continues to support the community, through workshops and other activities to promote healing and wellbeing for all.
The most recent large-scale project was the free- interactive circus, carnival and musical entertainment, held on Mollymook Beach reserve in late April.
This event was a great success in bringing joy and healing to families of all ages in our general community.
Veolia Australia and New Zealand is part of a worldwide group of companies, with over 220,000 employees worldwide.
The group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions, that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.
Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them
