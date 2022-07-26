Highlights galore at Milton Public School

AS they start a new school term, the Milton Public School community can reflect on their many successes and achievements this year.
The school's fantastic NAIDOC assembly will have to go down as one of the events of the year.
Highlights included a performance from he Ulladulla High School didge group, Miribi Bunbal, and the Milton Public School's [MPS] Barra Barra Dancers delivered an inspiring performance.
Meanwhile, congratulations to the MPS's athletics age champions: Hollie and Rafferty (Junior Champions), Amelia and Kyle(11 Year Champions), Suvi and Sam (Senior Champions).
In other sporting news the school's soccer, rugby league and tennis players all did well recently.
Congratulations goes to the MPS's primary and infants dance troupes travelled to Batemans Bay to perform at the inaugural Far South Coast Dance Festival.
MPS Year 2 students have been learning about 'Families Past and Present'.
They created their own museum and took part in schoolyard games from the past.
