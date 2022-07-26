THE Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club, in a lead-up to the recent Australian IRB and Interstate Championships, had a reputation of being able to host major events with professionalism.
Now, after four days of action, the club's reputation was confirmed and enhanced.
It would be hard to find a competitor or spectator who was not happy with the way the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club helped run the national event, which started last Thursday and concluded on Sunday.
Club president Rod Austin said the event ran well and that the club's volunteer base did a wonderful job.
"We are extremely happy with the roll-up of helpers we got for the various work parties," Mr Austin said.
He said the volunteers took on their roles with enthusiasm and commitment.
The club, if Shoalhaven City Council puts in a submission, could host the event again in 2024.
Surf Life Saving Australia's National Sport Manager Wayne Druery wanted to thank the local club and council for their support.
"Special thanks to Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club for hosting the event, they were fantastic hosts and made the experience really enjoyable for everyone," Mr Druery said.
"Nothing was a problem, they had a great workforce who were super friendly, no doubt this contributed to making the experience both memorable and enjoyable for everyone in attendance at the event."
The National Sport Manager said council was great to work with.
"We are also really grateful to Shoalhaven City Council for their support in hosting this event," he said.
"They too were fantastic to deal with, nothing was a problem and the opportunity for these competitors from all over the country to come to this part of the south coast of NSW will no doubt have whet their appetite to return.
"The whole experience was nothing but positive for everyone in attendance."
Meanwhile, Mr Austin said the competitors deserved a mention for their efforts, particularly when the conditions were rough on Thursday and Friday.
He said then the sun came out on the weekend, which everyone appreciated.
Mr Druery agreed with the summary of the conditions.
"The conditions made for some great racing and it was nice to see the sun come out over the weekend, particularly for the spectators," Mr Druery said
"The competition was extremely competitive with some outstanding racing and skills on display for everyone who competed.
"It's important to note that these competitors are the ones that spend the hours on the beach over summer volunteering their time to keep our coastline safe.
"It's the competition like this, and the associated training, that enables them to do such a fantastic job on the front-line during summer and everyone who visits our beaches should be very appreciative of their commitment and dedication."
Mr Druery said the 2022 Australian IRB and Interstate Championships in Mollymook was an outstanding success.
"It had been a long time coming with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the event for the past two years so all the clubs and competitors were really excited to be back racing and renewing the rivalries and friendships," he said.
