AS you watch people forced to walk along Dolphin Point Road while avoiding cars at the same time you can see why a footpath is badly needed.
A footpath, for safety reasons, is badly needed along this busy stretch of road, but the money for the project has disappeared.
Advertisement
Residents and the Lake Burrill Community Association thought funds for the long-awaited footpath were in the 2021/22 budget until they took another look recently.
The funds have disappeared and community members and the association are rightly angry.
Association president, Ian Carroll, is trying to get answers.
"It has taken many years of correspondence and action to get the funds - without a single metre of the footpath to show for their efforts," he said.
Mr Carroll said in the 2021/22 budget $10 000 had been allocated for the design work and $100 000 for the construction of the footpath near the Dolphin Point Caravan Park.
The association even got the chance in February this year to make comments on the preliminary design, which they did thinking that the project's starting date must be getting closer.
"There were a number of issues that need to be addressed by council which the local engineer said he would address," Mr Carroll said about the comment process.
"However, design work seems to have ceased.
"There has been no communication with us about why the design work has ceased or why the project is now listed as being unfunded in this year's delivery capital works program when previously it was."
The association president said council had gone back on its promise to the community "by stealth".
Several attempts to get information and an explanation have been made by the association but all attempts have been unsuccessful.
All the association and residents know is the project currently is unfunded.
"Of course, we would," Mr Carroll said when asked if they would like to know where the money has gone and why the project is stalled.
The Milton Ulladulla Times made several attempts to get a comment from council without success.
Councillor Pat White supports the community and association.
"They have a right to be upset because it [the footpath] has been promised in previous budgets that it is going to happen," Cr White said.
"They need to have an explanation as to why the design has not been finished this year, whether any money is going to carry over to next financial year for those designs and works."
Advertisement
Cr White said council staff needs to come out and meet with the community and explain to them why they cannot have a footpath on Dolphin Point Road.
The community and association understand council's current financial situation.
"The association is fully aware of the council's lack of resources and the pressure that has been put on the council's maintenance crews due to the east coast lows. However, this project has been on the drawing boards for a number of years," the association president said.
"There is no reason why the design can't be completed and the project be put back in the capital works program to get it done.
"If some does get hurt here this community will hold council responsible."
Cr White said the project should have been completed by now.
Advertisement
Come peak holiday time the whole area is full of cars and people going for a walk have no other option but to walk on the road.
Cr White said the growing Dolphin Point area needed the infrastructure to support it.
The association president also wants to know where the development contribution funds the council received for the various developments have gone?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.