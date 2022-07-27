A referral is often suggested as being the best form of advertising and this also applies to volunteer groups.
The Ulladulla Marine Rescue unit is looking for volunteers to join the group and the referrals from current members suggest it's a great organisation to join.
The group is holding an information night on Thursday August 4 at 6.30pm at the Marine Rescue Ulladulla base - RSVP: membership.ulladulla@marinerescuensw.com.au or 0438 481 825.
At the information night people will get the chance to meet some of the current volunteers and find out more about the organisation.
The likes of Commander John Samulski and his Deputy Commander Barry Clapson are good people to talk to about the Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit.
Cmdr John said being a marine rescue volunteer was not just about boats - they have roles to fit everyone's skill set including public relations officers, fundraisers, people to answer phones, radio operators and much more.
People with disabilities are more than welcome to get involved.
Also, high school students can also sign up and join the team.
"We will set people up for success," Cmdr John said.
Dep Cmdr Barry adds there was also a social aspect to becoming a volunteer as the group has regular gatherings.
Sallie Webster, who was recently made a life member of the group, is another person who can tell you all about volunteering for the marine rescue association.
"It [Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit] is an excellent organisation to be involved with," Sallie said.
"You are learning all the time and you have to do various courses."
Sallie started as a radio operator and now he helps out with the group's monthly market which brings the unit vital important funds.
"Marine rescue very much a community-minded group," Sallie said
