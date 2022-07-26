AS conditions dropped below zero, members of the Ulladulla SES unit's NavShield team had to brave the conditions and produce a "herculean" effort against the elements.
Rosi Le, Nicolas Melaisis, Garry Smith and Annabelle Berry represented the Ulladulla area in the navigation-based event.
Advertisement
COVID-19 stopped the event from running for two years and the Australian Emergency Services Wilderness Navigation Shield, better known as 'NavShield', made its successful return recently.
Mr Smith said his team-mates produced a great effort.
"I didn't finish but the rest of the Ulladulla team completed the nine-hour event - .a herculean effort. I am so proud of them and it was their first attempt," he said.
"We all learned more about map reading, bush skills and survival, safety and teamwork.
"Teamwork is a big part of these events, to train for land search and bush rescues in extreme conditions. Hopefully, the beneficiaries of this training are the public when they are in need."
The 2022 NavShield saw participants put their bush skills and knowledge to the test at the Taro River National Park.
The park is rarely visited and normally has no public access, making it the perfect location for the event.
Event organisers were given special access to the park, giving participants a rare opportunity to see the natural gem.
Shoalhaven Ambulance took home the Ambulance Shield award and well-known local first responder Jason Watson took home the 30-year participation award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.