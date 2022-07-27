MORE dead trees will soon scar the landscape along a foreshore in Dolphin Point.
There has been an ongoing issue with trees being poisoned on a foreshore along Seaside Parade, Dolphin Point with noticeable groups of dead trees in various sections.
More vandalism took place recently when a section of trees were ring-barked.
Shoalhaven City Council rangers are currently investigating the matter.
"Vandalism of trees and vegetation can be a serious criminal offense and Shoalhaven City Council will investigate and initiate legal and regulatory outcomes if necessary, including prosecutions," a council spokesperson said.
"It's council policy to replant vandalised sites with local native species after investigation."
Community members and the Burrill Lake Community Association also want to know why branches of a tree on the foreshore were cut down?
"Council carried out tree pruning and mowing along Seaside Parade as branches were hitting machines and workers in the face when mowing. So in the interests of both workers and wider public safety, branches needed to be trimmed," the spokesperson said.
Residents who see dangerous trees on council land can ask for them to be cut.
"Council encourages our community to contact us and lodge a service request if you see a dangerous tree or a tree that requires maintenance, so we can appropriately assess it and arrange maintenance," the spokesperson said.
"Individuals should not attempt to perform maintenance on trees in public areas."
The council spokesperson said vandalising trees had a significant impact on the environment.
"Trees are critical for our shade and enhancing the beauty of our community, but they also provide habitat for our wildlife, protect water and air quality, help control erosion, act as a windbreak and suppress weeds," the spokesperson said.
"We ask that people please contact council if you witness someone damaging or removing trees on public land."
