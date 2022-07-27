Shoalhaven City Council is considering an upgrade to the existing southern boat launching ramp off Wason Street in Ulladulla Harbour and wants community feedback.
The upgrade proposes to maintain the same width as the existing ramp and include a central accessible walkway pontoon.
The inclusion of an accessible pontoon with a gangway will greatly improve the accessibility.
Due to fluctuating tides, according to council, the boat ramp would be useable for 19.2 hours a day on average based on a vessel six metres in length.
It would extend the useable hours from an average of less than 15 hours a day.
While 24 hours a day of usability was explored it is not feasible due to:
The proposal would become usable 24 hours a day with dredging, however dredging of the harbour is outside of Councils control.
Environmental due diligence such as impact assessments and specialist studies, and requirements to obtain licenses and permits from State Government Agencies will be explored and addressed as the project continues to be developed.
Council would like the community to provide feedback on the need for improvements at this site and the suitability of the current upgrade proposal.
Go here to have your say.
