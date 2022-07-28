Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Lifejackets safety program for rock-fishers

Updated July 28 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image

The NSW Government is partnering with Surf Life Saving NSW to rollout a complete package of safety workshops, multicultural resources and free lifejackets.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.