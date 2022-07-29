Bulldogs stars ready to shine during a milestone occasion

CHEYANNE Hatch, when comes to playing footy for the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Club, talks about friendships which is why she is looking forward to an important event on Sunday.
Cheyanne will run out with her good friend Ebony Murray on Sunday and it will be a milestone occasion for them both.
Ebony will play her 100th game for the Bulldogs in front of her home crowd at Bill Andriske Oval on Sunday.
Cheyanne notched up her 100th game last season but due to COVID-19 the club and the local fans could not celebrate the occasion.
However, both players will be honoured for their achievements on Sunday at home as part of the Women in League round.
Cheyanne said she is looking forward to seeing Ebony play her 100th game.
"Ebony is a freak in the way she can slide her way through the line," Cheyanne said.
Cheyanne, as captain, will be taking her normal spot in the middle of the field on Sunday, while Ebony will once again take on the fullback's role.
Ebony's milestone match is against Kiama at 11am and is just one of several matches to be played on the day.
All other grades will be playing Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and the schedule is:
First grade 3pm
Reserve grade 1.30pm
U18s 12pm
LLT1 11am
LLT 2 10am
