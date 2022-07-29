Tidy up crew ready for next clean up day

THE next community clean up day, organised by Treading Lightly will be held on Sunday August 7.
Run by the junior members of Treading Lightly, the event is part of a series of quick, regular, community run clean-up on the first Sunday of each month between 9.30am to 10.30am.
Advertisement
Last month's clean up was washed out and the group will keep its focus on Millard's Creek on Sunday August 7.
Look out for the blue flags on the corner of St Vincent and Geoffrey Streets near the Ulladulla Scout Hall.
The aim is to encourage everyone to get more involved, allow Treading Lightly's juniors and school environment groups to proactively make a difference to their town, and of course to remove as much waste from our environment as possible.
On world environment day [Sunday June 5], the first Treading Lightly tidy event took place at Rotary Park, Ulladulla.
A few Treading Lightly junior members and their families collected 38kg of waste from the north side of the harbour, including 5kg of polystyrene, which only took them an hour.
If you'd like to join the Treading Lightly clean-up crew, please email info@treadinglightly.org.au, follow them on socials or check out their website at www.TLInc.org.au/ and keep an eye on their progress. By the end of 2022, they hope to remove over 250kg of waste.
Treading Lightly is a grassroots environmental organisation that brings people together to build resilient communities and make positive, long-lasting change towards a sustainable future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.