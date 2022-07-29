Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Treading Lightly's next community clean up event

July 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tidy up crew ready for next clean up day

THE next community clean up day, organised by Treading Lightly will be held on Sunday August 7.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.