Do you have something on your mind that you want to share? Why not get your message across in the Milton Ulladulla Time's Letters to the Editor? Publishing consideration is given to all letters, with preference given to those that are 250 words or less. Please include name and contact details. Contact details will not be published. Letters may be edited for space, clarity or legal reasons and will be published online. Submit letters through ulladullatimes.com.au/, community, send us your news.