Members of Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club met at Ulladulla Civic Centre recently for the club's Christmas in July luncheon.
It was a fun day filled with festive events, which included "Giving Tree" donations for The Smith Family's Christmas Toy and Book Appeal, and shopping at "Bagz 'n' Bitz by Nicky". Thank you Nicky for the opportunity of a Christmas-like treat. Many members went home with one or more new bags/wallets/purses.
Advertisement
There were birthday celebrations during our meeting, and four July birthday women were presented with the highly coveted Happy Hangers.
After a roast Christmas lunch, the celebration continued. The most special event on the day was to mark The Smith Family's Centenary of commitment to improving the lives of Australian children. Established in 1922, The Smith Family believes every child deserves a chance, and investment in a child's education can break a cycle of disadvantage.
VIEW Club is a valued part of The Smith Family and sponsors disadvantaged Australian students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program. The Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club is a sponsor of three students.
The celebration reached its highlight when we all put on our spectacles. Special thanks to the women who made the spectacles for the 'Make a Spectacle Competition'.
Next month, the club will hear Brigitte Nairn on her A Walk Across the Alps. Any women wishing to know more about the club or attend luncheon meeting are welcome to contact President Cherrie on 4454 4785.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.