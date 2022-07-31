Mollymook VIEW Club learns about Community Connect

Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed a delicious lunch at their recent meeting and then got to hear from Southern Shoalhaven Community Connect's Matt Dell.
Matt discussed the challenges and options for community groups in the Shoalhaven which face the prospect of an ageing member profile and limited recruitment from younger age groups.
Community Connect is aimed at providing a means of interaction between the range of community groups to share strategies, experiences and potential solutions in the face of recent challenges such as recovery from bushfires and ongoing COVID variants.
Members celebrated on the 15th July 2022 their Big "O" birthday at the Coast cafe in Milton.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information please contact President Mary Campey on 0447 293 134.
VIEW Club supports the Smith Family charity "Learning for Life" students program.
The next meeting will be on Monday August 8 to mark the Mollymook VIEW Club's 41th birthday please note the earlier time of 10.30am for 11.00am. Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday August 4 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
